Learn How to Level Up Your Gigs and Be an Entrepreneur

Living the gig life but yearning for a bit more stability? Learn how to be an entrepreneur for as low as $1 with this book bundle.

Humble Bundle has partnered up with renowned publisher Wiley to offer up a bunch of books that will spark the entrepreneurial light inside of you.

For as low as $1, you can get a head start with these titles:

  • Startup Life: Surviving and Thriving in a Relationship with an Entrepreneur
  • Think Bigger: And 39 Other Winning Strategies from Successful Entrepreneurs
  • The Most Successful Small Business in The World: The Ten Principles
  • Outthink the Competition: How a New Generation of Strategists Sees Options Others Ignore
  • Clients First: The Two Word Miracle

That last title alone is worth the buck, isn’t it?

For $8 or more, you get all of the above plus:

  • Starting a Tech Business: A Practical Guide for Anyone Creating or Designing Applications or Software
  • The Art of Startup Fundraising: Pitching Investors, Negotiating the Deal, and Everything Else Entrepreneurs Need to Know
  • Home-Based Business For Dummies, 3rd Edition
  • Conquer the Chaos: How to Grow a Successful Small Business Without Going Crazy
  • 101 Weird Ways to Make Money: Cricket Farming, Repossessing Cars, and Other Jobs With Big Upside and Not Much Competition
  • The Non Nonprofit: For-Profit Thinking for Nonprofit Success

Add a bit more and pay a total of $15 to get the whole bundle – the above and these additional titles:

  • Be a Startup Superstar: Ignite Your Career Working at a Tech Startup
  • Venture Deals: Be Smarter Than Your Lawyer and Venture Capitalist, 4th Edition
  • The Laptop Millionaire: How Anyone Can Escape the 9 to 5 and Make Money Online
  • Brewing Up a Business: Adventures in Beer from the Founder of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, 2nd Edition
  • The Food Truck Handbook: Start, Grow, and Succeed in the Mobile Food Business
  • Average Joe: Be the Silicon Valley Tech Genius
  • The Six-Figure Second Income: How To Start and Grow A Successful Online Business Without Quitting Your Day Job

All in all, these books normally cost $473, so this is a huge bargain. An investment that will pay you back tenfold. PLUS, part of the proceeds go to EveryLibrary – a worthwhile cause indeed.

The bundle will be available until March 1, so go get it now!

