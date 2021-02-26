Learn How to Level Up Your Gigs and Be an Entrepreneur

Living the gig life but yearning for a bit more stability? Learn how to be an entrepreneur for as low as $1 with this book bundle.

Humble Bundle has partnered up with renowned publisher Wiley to offer up a bunch of books that will spark the entrepreneurial light inside of you.

For as low as $1, you can get a head start with these titles:

Startup Life: Surviving and Thriving in a Relationship with an Entrepreneur

Think Bigger: And 39 Other Winning Strategies from Successful Entrepreneurs

The Most Successful Small Business in The World: The Ten Principles

Outthink the Competition: How a New Generation of Strategists Sees Options Others Ignore

Clients First: The Two Word Miracle

That last title alone is worth the buck, isn’t it?

For $8 or more, you get all of the above plus:

Starting a Tech Business: A Practical Guide for Anyone Creating or Designing Applications or Software

The Art of Startup Fundraising: Pitching Investors, Negotiating the Deal, and Everything Else Entrepreneurs Need to Know

Home-Based Business For Dummies, 3rd Edition

Conquer the Chaos: How to Grow a Successful Small Business Without Going Crazy

101 Weird Ways to Make Money: Cricket Farming, Repossessing Cars, and Other Jobs With Big Upside and Not Much Competition

The Non Nonprofit: For-Profit Thinking for Nonprofit Success

Add a bit more and pay a total of $15 to get the whole bundle – the above and these additional titles:

Be a Startup Superstar: Ignite Your Career Working at a Tech Startup

Venture Deals: Be Smarter Than Your Lawyer and Venture Capitalist, 4th Edition

The Laptop Millionaire: How Anyone Can Escape the 9 to 5 and Make Money Online

Brewing Up a Business: Adventures in Beer from the Founder of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, 2nd Edition

The Food Truck Handbook: Start, Grow, and Succeed in the Mobile Food Business

Average Joe: Be the Silicon Valley Tech Genius

The Six-Figure Second Income: How To Start and Grow A Successful Online Business Without Quitting Your Day Job

All in all, these books normally cost $473, so this is a huge bargain. An investment that will pay you back tenfold. PLUS, part of the proceeds go to EveryLibrary – a worthwhile cause indeed.

The bundle will be available until March 1, so go get it now!

—

Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. That means we may earn a small amount when you make a purchase – at no extra cost to you. Thank you for your support!