Get This Never-Before-Published Stephen King Short Story ($5 Only!)

Stephen King fan?

This is something you don’t want to miss. A short story that has never been published before — Red Screen — is available for a limited time (7 more days as of writing) for only $5!

It’s a special offering of Humble Bundle, where 100% of the sales go to the ACLU.

You’re basically doing your bit for charity and getting something that will give you your Stephen King fix.

Red Screen is an “unsettling short story, [where] a cop interrogates a deranged plumber who just murdered his wife, only to discover something far more insidious.”

Note that $5 is the minimum donation. If you want to give more, you are more than welcome to do so!

Go here to get your copy.